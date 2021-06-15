Shoaib Akhtar Reveals Why Shah Rukh Khan Kissed Him Once

Former Pakistani bowler and record holder of the world’s fastest delivery, Shoaib Akhtar has many fans in India. He has also played cricket for Shahrukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. He was often seen with Shahrukh Khan during his tenure at KKR.

Shoaib Akhtar played only three matches in the first season of the IPL in 2008 and took five wickets with an economy of 7.71.

Recently a video of a TV show went viral where the host showed a picture of Shah Rukh Khan kissing him, on which Shoaib Akhtar replied, “I asked Shah Rukh, why do you kiss a lot, to which he replied, I am a star and they are a fan of mine once in a lifetime. The minute I kiss them they become fans of me for the rest of their lives.”

“I am a star and he is a star, and Shah Rukh makes people his fans for a lifetime by kissing them,” Shoaib added.

Shoaib also said while looking at the picture that they were improving the relations of India and Pakistan.

Renowned Director, producer, and screenwriter Mahesh Bhatt offered a role to Shoaib Akhtar in his movie Gangster, when he was in India, playing the IPL. Shoaib in the interview said that Mahesh Bhatt saw an animal inside me and wanted to capture it on camera and not many acting skills were required. Shoaib Akhtar refused the role saying he had to concentrate on cricket.

Shoaib Akhtar has also made the headlines many times for his controversies. He has also admitted that he had to bear the tag of being undisciplined.

