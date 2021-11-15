Shoaib Akhtar Runs into Bunch of Old Friends From India at T20 World Cup Final

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar attended the T20 World Cup 2021 final between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium. During the match, he also ran into a personality whom he termed as his “old friend and on-ground rival”. Akhtar here is actually talking about BCCI president Sourav Ganguly. During the high-octane final, Akhtar sat with Ganguly in the stadium. Akhtar also shared a picture with the BCCI president on Twitter.

“It was lovely running into an old friend and on-ground rival. And ofcourse BCCI chairman Sourav Ganguly. Also legendary Mohammed Azharuddin in the picture,” Akhtar wrote for the caption of the picture which also showed former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin busy looking into his phone. Ganguly and Akhtar were captured discussing something.

It was lovely running into an old friend and on-ground rival. And ofcourse BCCI chairman @SGanguly99 . Also legendary @azharflicks in the picture. #WorldCupT20 #Dubai pic.twitter.com/cnYECRscs3— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2021

The final was won by Australia which lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. The Aaron Finch-led side dominated the second half of the innings, and never gave New Zealand a chance for a genuine comeback in the game. Batting first after losing the toss, the Kiwis posted a total of 172 on the back of captain Kane Williamson’s 85 off 48.

Starting their chase, the Aussies lost an early wicket in Finch, but David Warner and Mithcell Marsh did not get bogged down by it, and put on an aggressive brand of cricket in the final. Warner walked back on 53, while Marsh saw the Kangaroos get past the finishing line along with Glenn Maxwell who hit the winning shot.

Marsh was named Man of the Match for his 77 off 50, while Warner walked away with Man of the Tournament for stretching his tally of runs to 289 with the half-century in the final.

Akhtar, however, felt Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who scored 303 runs in the ICC event, was more deserving to be named Man of the Tournament, and said handing over the title to Warner was an “unfair decision for sure”.

