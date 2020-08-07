Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Stumps

PAK IN ENG, 3 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Old Trafford, Manchester, 05 - 09 Aug, 2020

1ST INN

Pakistan

326 (109.3)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

219 (70.3)

Pakistan lead by 244 runs with 2 wickets remaining

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

05 Aug, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

13 Aug, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Rose Bowl, Southampton

21 Aug, 202015:30 IST

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

Shoaib Akhtar Says Pakistani Army Chief Should Make Decisions With Him for Common Good of Nation

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has a tendency to make controversial remarks, and he has done it once again.

Cricketnext Staff |August 7, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
Shoaib Akhtar Says Pakistani Army Chief Should Make Decisions With Him for Common Good of Nation

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has a tendency to make controversial remarks, and he has done it once again.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Dismisses Virender Sehwag's Sledging Story Involving Sachin Tendulkar

Recently talking on a news channel in Pakistan he said that he will eat grass just to increase the budget of the Pakistani Army.

"If Allah ever gives me the authority, I will eat grass myself but I will increase the budget of the army," said Akhtar in an interview with ARY News.

He also said that the civilians should work closely with the armed forces.

"I will ask my army chief to sit with me and make decisions. If the budget is 20 per cent, I will make it 60 per cent. If we insult each other, the loss is ours only," the once feared fast-bowler said.

Earlier he had said that he turned down a 175,000 pound contract to play county cricket for Nottinghamshire so that he could fight in the Kargil War.

The Kargil War had erupted when in 1999 between Indian and Pakistani forces. The cricketer said that he was willing to die for his country.

“I had a 175,000 pound contract with Nottingham. Then in 2002 I had another big contract. I left both when Kargil happened,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by ARY News.

“I stood on the outskirts of Lahore. A general asked me what I’m doing there. I said a war is about to start and we’ll die together. I left county [cricket] twice like this and the counties were shocked. I wasn’t concerned about that. I called up my friends in Kashmir and told them I am ready to fight.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Recalls Jokingly Wrestling with Yuvraj and Harbhajan Singh

“When the planes (from India) came and downed some of our trees, that was a big loss for us. They dropped 6-7 trees and we are really putting a lot of focus on trees now. I was very hurt about this. I was feeling dizzy when I woke up that day and my wife told me to calm down. But until the next day when I saw the news, that continued. I know the inside story of what happened on the next day, I’m from Rawalpindi and I know GHQ.”

Pakistan army chiefpcbShoaib Akhtar

Upcoming Matches

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more