Shoaib Akhtar Slams Critics, Says Pakistan Should Learn from Virat Kohli & Team India

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known to speak his mind, and has faced a lot of criticism back home for praising the Indian team and skipper Virat Kohli. In a recent interaction too, he went on to explain how the Indian and Pakistani teams have changed over the years.

Virat Kohli. (Twitter)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is known to speak his mind, and has faced a lot of criticism back home for praising the Indian team and skipper Virat Kohli. In a recent interaction too, he went on to explain how the Indian and Pakistani teams have changed over the years.

Shoaib went on to say that Kohli is one of the best players in the world, and advised the Pakistani fans to refer the stats if they have any doubts in their mind. “I don’t know why people are angry, they should go look at the stats first before criticising me. Do they want to keep the hatred in mind, that just because he is an Indian, we will not praise him?” Akhtar said on the YouTube Show ‘Cricket Pakistan’.

He also said, that Indian team has always brought right people on the top. “Why do you always try to find faults, why don’t you try and be like them. There was a time when Indians wanted to be like Pakistan. Now, Pakistan want to be like Indians,” Akhtar said. “In late 90s, India would raise their hands that we don’t want to play in Sharjah against Pakistan.

“Our mindset was made to change by bringing average people on the top. They brought average people to be the captain of the team. Look at what India got - they made Virat Kohli the captain, an aggressive player. Who did we bring?” Akhtar added.

Akhtar also responded to the query whether he has been approached by the PCB for chief selector's job. “Nobody has approached me for the role of chief selector. “Be it me or any other person, the important thing as chief selector is the change in mindset –which we desperately need. That person and the head coach need to be on the same page for the betterment of the team.

“But I do know that the general public wants someone who thinks like me in charge of selecting players. A person who is straightforward and demands performances from the cricketers.”

