Shoaib Akhtar Spews Venom by Talking About Ghazwa-e-Hind , Gets Schooled on Twitter

Shoaib Akhtar stirred a controversy when and old video of him talking about'Ghazwa-e-Hind' surfaced online. Since then he has become butt of all jokes, by the Indian community on various social media platforms. In the video he talks about, how in their books it is written that they will first capture Kashmir and then India.

"Ghazwa e Hind is mentioned in our sacred books. We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind"- Shoaib Akhtar (descendant of a Hindu Gujjar)After all cricket & art have no boundaries. After Ghazwa e Hind, India will have no boundaries! pic.twitter.com/sRlYml6xow — Pakistan Untold (@pakistan_untold) December 18, 2020

Here is the response of the Indian -

When l was in school, l would hear of this #Ghazwa_e_Hind.My grand dad also heard stories about it in his youth.So did my dad.I mean, can we grow up @ShoaibAkhtar?Can we stop living in our fool's paradise?Better the sooner! pic.twitter.com/O6EfGxaccH — Wajahat Farooq Bhat (@Wajahatfarooqbt) December 24, 2020

Appears, as if #shoaibakhtar managed a full stomach lunch today. Would bark till evening, before it gets empty again. 😇 — @nmrath (@nmrath) December 24, 2020

These guys are so much obsessed with the dream of demolishing India that they have become one of the poorest and underdeveloped countries in the world.The thought of #Ghazwa_e_Hind still gives them orgasm.#ShoaibAkhtar https://t.co/MvN31DOxrB — Anurag (@AnuragBanerje) December 25, 2020

So, Shoaib Akhtar feels pakistan will first capture Kashmir and then march on to conquer India as per Gazwa-e-hind.Pehle world cup main toh hara lo bhai. Aur 16 December kis cheez ke liye celebrate hota hai India main, wo bhi yaad rakho.@shoaib100mph — Manish Sudan (@manishsudan07) December 24, 2020

Ghazwa-e-Hind means Prophetic battle for India. Some Urdu scholars claim that it is a prophecy which claims that Muslim warriors will conquer the Indian sub-continent after a battle with Hindus. However, many scholars say that this theory lacks credibility and is a wrong. During an interview with Samaa TV, the Rawalpindi Express said: "It is written in our scriptures that Ghazwa e Hind will take place. The river in Attock will be coloured red twice with blood. Forces from Afghanistan will reach till Attock. After that forces will rise from Shamal Mashriq, different contingents will arrive from Uzbekistan, etc. This refers to Khorasan, a historical region which extended till Lahore.”