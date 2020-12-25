Shoaib Akhtar Spews Venom by Talking About Ghazwa-e-Hind , Gets Schooled on Twitter

CRICKETNEXT

Shoaib Akhtar stirred a controversy when and old video of him talking about'Ghazwa-e-Hind' surfaced online. Since then he has become butt of all jokes, by the Indian community on various social media platforms. In the video he talks about, how in their books it is written that they will first capture Kashmir and then India.

Here is the response of the Indian -

Ghazwa-e-Hind means Prophetic battle for India. Some Urdu scholars claim that it is a prophecy which claims that Muslim warriors will conquer the Indian sub-continent after a battle with Hindus. However, many scholars say that this theory lacks credibility and is a wrong. During an interview with Samaa TV, the Rawalpindi Express said: "It is written in our scriptures that Ghazwa e Hind will take place. The river in Attock will be coloured red twice with blood. Forces from Afghanistan will reach till Attock. After that forces will rise from Shamal Mashriq, different contingents will arrive from Uzbekistan, etc. This refers to Khorasan, a historical region which extended till Lahore.”

