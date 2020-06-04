Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Shoaib Akhtar Summoned by FIA Over PCB Advisor's Complaint

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was accused of cyber stalking by the Pakistan Cricket Board''s legal advisor, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency''s cybercrime wing on Friday to record his statement.

PTI |June 4, 2020, 9:22 AM IST
Shoaib Akhtar Summoned by FIA Over PCB Advisor's Complaint

Lahore: Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was accused of cyber stalking by the Pakistan Cricket Board's legal advisor, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency's cybercrime wing on Friday to record his statement.

The accusation was made against Akhtar by Taffazul Rizvi in a complaint filed with the FIA last week. No case has been registered till now against the former cricketer, who told a local TV channel that he is yet to receive the FIA notice.

"We have examined Rizvi's complaint against Akhtar in which the former said the latter committed the offence of cyber stalking against him on his YouTube channel," an official told PTI on Wednesday evening.

He said in light of the initial probe into the matter, the FIA cybercrime wing has summoned Akthar on Friday to record his statement.

"We will see about the registration of an FIR (first investigation report) after recording the statement of Shoaib Akhtar and confronting him in this respect,” the official said.

Last month, Rizvi had served a defamation notice of PKR 100 million on Akhtar for using “inappropriate and derogatory” language against him in a video clip on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar has often been criticised in the past for his aggressive style of talking.

In this matter, the former cricketer had on his YouTube channel criticised Rizvi, pointing out flaws in the cricket board's legal department.

Akhtar while commenting on a three-year ban on cricketer Umar Akmal, had said that Rizvi "is an inept person" for being hard on Akmal but not being able to read a basic contract.

"The PCB's (Pakistan Cricket Board) legal department is rotten to the core. Tafazzul Rizvi in particular is one such individual. He has deep connections and has been with the board for 10-15 years.

"There has never been a case that he has not lost. The thing that angered me the most was when he dragged Shahid Afridi in courts. I believe that stars are born and must be respected, and these lawyers use our high-profile cases to earn fame,” he had said.

Akhtar also had said that "Rizvi ... has lost cases against me, Afridi, doping case ... everything. What he does is that he pits PCB against its players and profits off of their legal wrangles.”

"Umar Akmal can be banned for not reporting an approach but the legal department could not see that the PCB itself was making agreements that allowed a third party to make PSL matches available for gambling," he lamented.

FIApcbShoaib AkhtarTaffazul RizviUmar Akmal

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more