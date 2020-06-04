Shoaib Akhtar Summoned by FIA Over PCB Advisor's Complaint
Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who was accused of cyber stalking by the Pakistan Cricket Board''s legal advisor, has been summoned by the Federal Investigation Agency''s cybercrime wing on Friday to record his statement.
