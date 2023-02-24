'Shoaib Akhtar took so many Injections...': Shahid Afridi Hits Backs After Remark on Shaheen's Injury

Shoaib Akhtar grabbed headlines a few days ago after he criticised Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi for not completing his quota of four overs in the final of the T20 World Cup last year.

Shaheen had suffered a knee injury during the high-stakes final against England and had to leave the field due to pain in his knee. Pakistan had to take the brunt of Shaheen’s injury as England went on to complete their chase.

Akhtar said that the left-arm pacer should’ve continued to play in the final by taking a painkiller.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, who is Shaheen Afridi’s father-in-law, has responded to Akhtar’s comments.

While speaking on the Pakistani channel Samaa TV, Afridi said, “Shoaib Akhtar took so many injections that he can’t walk now! See, this is Shoaib Akhtar’s class. He can do that. It’s difficult, though. Everyone can’t be Shoaib Akhtar. It’s difficult to play with injury if you take injections and painkillers. Because then, you risk aggravating the injury further. Anyway, let’s leave Shoaib Akhtar alone!”

Popularly known as the Rawalpindi Express, Shoaib Akhtar is no stranger to courting controversies. He had recently suggested that Pakistani players needed to improve their English speaking skills.

“Abhi aap dekh len, koi character nahi hai team mein. Naa koi baat karne ka tarika. (You can see there is no player with a good personality in the team, nor do they know how to talk.) How awkward it looks when they come to the post-match presentation," Shoaib Akhtar was quoted as saying to Suno News.

Shoaib Akhtar also said that captain Babar Azam had failed to become the biggest brand in Pakistan due to his poor oratory skills. “I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand in Pakistan, but why hasn’t he emerged as the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he cannot speak,” he added.

Shaheen Afridi is currently playing for Lahore Qalandars in Pakistan Super League. The lanky pacer appears to be in supreme form.

Shaheen registered impressive bowling figures of 3/22 in Lahore Qalandars’ last match against Quetta Gladiators and played a key role in his team’s win.

