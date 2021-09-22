Shoaib Akhtar Wants Pakistan to Go All Out Against New Zealand in ICC T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket fans, team management, and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar were seething with anger after New Zealand opted out from their tour of Pakistan. The Kiwis abandoned their tour on September 17, moments before the first ODI was slated to commence at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. New Zealand Cricket released a statement saying that they have pulled out of the bilateral series owing to ‘security threats.’ Following this, on September 18, the Pakistan Cricket Board arranged a chartered flight and the Black Caps returned to their home. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had earlier said that the safety and security of the cricketers was their priority above everything.

As the 2021T20 World Cup is all set to commence in the United Arab Emirates, Shoaib wants Pakistan to go out firing on all cylinders against the Black Caps. The clash between Pakistan and Kiwis, in the World Cup, is all set to take place on Tuesday, October 26, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Through his YouTube channel, Shoaib has sent out a loud and clear message for the Pakistan cricket team, directing them to take out their anger in the World Cup.

“First and foremost, the PCB should sort out their selection issues and include the 3-4 guys needed in the eleven so that Pakistan looks stronger than ever,” the former cricketer said. He further stated that the World Cup will be the right time to vent out all the frustration. Pakistan is scheduled to commence their T20 Men’s World Cup campaign against India on Sunday, October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After New Zealand, rubbing salt into Pakistan’s wounds, England has also pulled out from their tour in October. The England men’s and women’s teams were all set to play ODI and T20I series in the upcoming month. However, releasing a statement, ECB announced their withdrawal.

