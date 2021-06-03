CRICKETNEXT

Shoaib Akhtar Wants To Train New Generation of Pakistani Fast Bowlers

Shoaib also added, when he becomes the chairman of PCB, there will be no shortage of fast bowlers in the team.

Former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar now wants to teach young Pakistani bowlers the tricks of fast bowling.

In a recent interview Shoaib Akhtar said that he wants to teach the youth of Pakistan how to become a fast bowler. “They are focusing a lot on the gym but whenever I get a chance I will teach them what to do, what a fast bowler is, and how to become one,” said Akhtar.

The record holder for the fastest ball in the history of cricket Akhtar said that a fast bowler needs a certain kind of attitude to thrive. He also added, “Everything comes with attitude. When your attitude is right and positive, your energy is spent on the right things, and then obviously you will get there. When there is talent and the right attitude, obviously you will go to the place.”

Not less than two decades ago, the Pakistani team was full of legendary fast bowlers including Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar. The Pakistan cricket team was never short of fast bowlers as it has witnessed in the last ten years. Bowlers like Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Asif had shown some hope, but their careers were ruined by falling into match fixing.

Pakistan cricket team currently has fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain. However, all of them are far behind Shoaib Akhtar when it comes to speed. Shoaib Akhtar holds the record of bowling at a speed of 161.3km/h.

