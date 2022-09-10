Shoaib Akhtar Warns Virat Kohli in Pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's Record But Promises Greatness

Virat Kohli ended a 1020-day wait to score his 71st international century at the Asia Cup but former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar warned the Indian batter may face a challenge to reaching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 hundreds.

It is pertinent to note that Akhtar has been one of the foremost cricket experts to back Kohli to come good and score in the trple digits. Kohli’s last hundred had come back in November 2019 before his maiden T20I century took him to level with Australia’s Ricky Ponting on the list of most centuries in international cricket.

Akhtar on his YouTube channel said that the next 29 centuries will be the real test for Kohli and certainly will not easy.

“Virat Kohli, you have always spoken the truth and good things will happen with you. Remember that yeh tees centuries aapko nichod ke chodengi (these 30-odd centuries will be difficult to come). But don’t lose courage because you will end up being the greatest of all time. So keep pushing yourself,” he said.

“I have always maintained that Virat is the greatest batter of all time. But the next 29 hundreds will be a tough road for him because he took about 900 days to get from 70th to 71st ton,” he added.

Kohli in all likelihood will be back in India colours for the limited-overs series against Australia and South Africa at home ahead of the T20 World Cup.

