starts in
days hours mins

Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27

PTI |July 27, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
Akhtar, Akram Slam Amir for Test Retirement at 27

Pakistan pace greats including Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have slammed Mohammad Amir's decision to retire from Test cricket at the age of 27.

"To me Mohammad Amir retiring from Test cricket is a bit surprising because you peak at 27-28 and Test cricket is where you are judged against the best, it's the ultimate format. Pakistan will need him in two Tests in Australia and then three in England," former captain Akram tweeted.

Amir announced his retirement from the longest format on Friday having played 36 Tests in his chequered career that saw him being banned for spot-fixing.

"It was Amir's time to pay back to Pakistan cricket. If I was 27, I would love to play Test cricket. It is the ultimate test for a cricketer. Amir should have carried on and helped Pakistan win Tests, a format in which the team is struggling," said another pace legend Akhtar on his Youtube channel.

Former captain Waqar Younis posted a rather cryptic tweet in his reaction to Amir's retirement.

"All the best with your white ball cricket," he wrote tagging Amir.

Former opener and captain Ramiz Raja, too, was left disappointed.

"Amir white flagging Test Cricket at 27 is disappointing. Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars & legends his decision is clearly not in in line with the needs of Pak ckt which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject," Raja wrote.

amir retirementMohammad AmirpakistanShoaib AkhtarWasim Akram

Related stories

Mohammad Amir Retires From Test Cricket to Focus on Limited-overs Formats
Cricketnext Staff | July 26, 2019, 5:00 PM IST

Mohammad Amir Retires From Test Cricket to Focus on Limited-overs Formats

Working on Developing World's 'Best Cricket Team' - Imran Khan
Cricketnext Staff | July 22, 2019, 5:56 PM IST

Working on Developing World's 'Best Cricket Team' - Imran Khan

Akhtar Wants Sarfaraz to be Removed, Calls For Split Captaincy
Cricketnext Staff | July 24, 2019, 5:25 PM IST

Akhtar Wants Sarfaraz to be Removed, Calls For Split Captaincy

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more