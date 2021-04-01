CRICKETNEXT

Shoaib Akhtar Wishes Sachin Tendulkar for Speedy Recovery, Gets Brutally Trolled

India versus Pakistan is perhaps the biggest rivalry in cricket, and in it -- the competition between Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan's fast bowlers is most remembered. Everyone remembers how Tendulkar thrashed Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram in all directions, during the 2003 World Cup match.

India versus Pakistan is perhaps the biggest rivalry in cricket, and in it — the competition between Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan’s fast bowlers is most remembered. Everyone remembers how Tendulkar thrashed Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram in all directions, during the 2003 World Cup match.

Akhtar too acknowledged that he too had some memorable duels with the Indian legend on the field, and wished the latter a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Master Blaster had tested positive on March 27 for Covid-19.

But despite meaning good, Akhtar was subject to some negative comments on the tweet, as the fans though that Sachin had better battles against Wasim and Waqar.

Meanwhile, Sachin had taken part in the World Safety Road Series, where other teammates of his — S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan had also tested positive.

As far as the final of the Road Safety World Series is concerned, an all-round show by Yusuf Pathan helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs. Put in to bat first, India made 181 for 4 with Yusuf smashing an unbeaten 62 off 36 and Yuvraj making 60 off 41.

In reply, Sri Lanka made 167 for 7 with Yusuf returning figures of 2 for 26 while Irfan Pathan got 2 for 29. Yusuf was the man of the final.

India were reduced to 35 for 2 with Virender Sehwag and S Badrinath falling cheaply but Sachin Tendulkar provided a stable base making 30 off 23. Yuvraj and Yusuf then carried on, Yusuf accelerating towards the end to power India to a huge score.

Sri Lanka got a stable start with Tillakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya adding 62 for the opening wicket but they collapsed in the middle to be reduced to 91 for 4. Yusuf made the crucial breakthroughs, dismissing both Dilshan and Jayasuriya. Chinthaka Jayasinghe (30) and Kaushalya Weeraratne (38 off 15) stretched the game but Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel held their nerves in the end to win the trophy for India.

