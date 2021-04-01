Shoaib Akhtar Wishes Sachin Tendulkar for Speedy Recovery, Gets Brutally Trolled

India versus Pakistan is perhaps the biggest rivalry in cricket, and in it — the competition between Sachin Tendulkar and Pakistan’s fast bowlers is most remembered. Everyone remembers how Tendulkar thrashed Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram in all directions, during the 2003 World Cup match.

Akhtar too acknowledged that he too had some memorable duels with the Indian legend on the field, and wished the latter a speedy recovery from Covid-19. Master Blaster had tested positive on March 27 for Covid-19.

One of my favorite rivalries on the ground. Get well soon buddy @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/mAleuepcwM — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 30, 2021

But despite meaning good, Akhtar was subject to some negative comments on the tweet, as the fans though that Sachin had better battles against Wasim and Waqar.

Shoaib bhai, U were just fast and never considered you as his rivalry.He had played and smashed more legendary bowlers like Ambrose , McGrath, Wasim , Waqar, Vaas, Donald , Steyn Caddick Lee and many more . U were just another bowler nothing more.. — A₹pit🇮🇳 (@tweet2api) March 31, 2021

to be honest ..sachin ki rivalary app se nahi akram or yunus se banti thi.. — mohsin (@kharasach000) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Sachin had taken part in the World Safety Road Series, where other teammates of his — S Badrinath, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan had also tested positive.

As far as the final of the Road Safety World Series is concerned, an all-round show by Yusuf Pathan helped India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs. Put in to bat first, India made 181 for 4 with Yusuf smashing an unbeaten 62 off 36 and Yuvraj making 60 off 41.

In reply, Sri Lanka made 167 for 7 with Yusuf returning figures of 2 for 26 while Irfan Pathan got 2 for 29. Yusuf was the man of the final.

India were reduced to 35 for 2 with Virender Sehwag and S Badrinath falling cheaply but Sachin Tendulkar provided a stable base making 30 off 23. Yuvraj and Yusuf then carried on, Yusuf accelerating towards the end to power India to a huge score.

Sri Lanka got a stable start with Tillakaratne Dilshan and Sanath Jayasuriya adding 62 for the opening wicket but they collapsed in the middle to be reduced to 91 for 4. Yusuf made the crucial breakthroughs, dismissing both Dilshan and Jayasuriya. Chinthaka Jayasinghe (30) and Kaushalya Weeraratne (38 off 15) stretched the game but Manpreet Gony, Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel held their nerves in the end to win the trophy for India.