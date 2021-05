Shoaib Akhtar's Bouncer to Brian Lara in 2004 Shook Darren Sammy to The Core

“I met him four days ago in Islamabad and I gave him that story. He said ‘Brian clipped him for four on the first ball’ and I guess that was his response. It was a joy to watch the Rawalpindi Express coming down with his hair flying. Shoaib Akhtar with his pace. In the current day, even though I am not playing I would pad up easily against any bowler and try to hit them out of the park,” he added.

West Indies went onto beat Pakistan at Rosebowl that day. It was the semi-final match and the Men in Green came up short after being bundles out for just 131. Windies went onto win the match by seven wickets.