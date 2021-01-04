Shoaib Akhtar's Classy Reply to Rohit Sharma Fan is Winning Hearts Online

Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar is a huge Indian cricket fan and it shows in his many videos on Youtube channel where he can be heard praising the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Now, responding to an Indian fan, Akhtar gave a classy reply on Twitter when he was asked to describe Rohit Sharma in just one word.

Jasay he word market main aata hai toh batata hoon. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 3, 2021

Earlier Akhtar claimed that his compatriot Mohammed Asif was the toughest bowler to face. Former Pakistan fast bowler claimed that former South Africa captain AB de Villiers "literally started crying" when he played against then-Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Asif. Akhtar went one step further as suggested that Indian batting great VVS Laxman was also left clueless by Asif. "Even bigger than Wasim Akram, the guy that I've seen bowling is Mohammad Asif. I have actually seen batsmen crying while facing Asif. Laxman once said 'how will I face this guy', AB de Villiers literally started crying during the Asian Test Championship," Akhtar said while speaking on Sports Today.

Akhtar was talking about India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and felt that the latter is the smarest fast bowler after Asif. "But I think after Asif, Bumrah is the smartest fast bowler presently. People were doubtful about his fitness in Test cricket, even I was watching him closely. He has a quick bouncer, is deceptive and sharp and a good character this guy is," Akhtar said.Akhtar has previously lavished praise on Bumrah, saying he has picked up on a way to get the ball to swing that was used by Pakistan greats Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis.

"He (Bumrah) is probably India's first fast bowler, who checks the wind speed and wind direction rather than how much grass has been left on the track. This thing used to be the art of Pakistanis, we used to know how you could play with the wind," Akhtar said.

"We used to actually (do that), me, Wasim bhai and Waqar bhai, we used to note the wind speed and direction, look the wind is blowing from that corridor, okay I might get reverse from that end," he said."We knew mechanics and aero dynamics of fast bowling, how much swing and at what time of the day. This is my assumption that Bumrah knows these sort of things which I hardly think other fast bowlers know these sort of things," Akhtar added.