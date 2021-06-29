Shoaib Akhtar's Son Dances to the Song of Aamir Khan-Starrer 'Taare Zameen Par'

Pakistan cricketers love India and what they most love about India is Bollywood. For years, Bollywood actors and their latest flicks have been huge hits across the border. Shoaib Akhtar, the Rawalpindi Express, himself has been a movie buff. He used to play for KKR where the team owner Shahrukh Khan became a close friend of his. No surprises he is an avid watcher of Bollywood movies and it seems that his little son will also become like his father. On Tuesday he shared a video of his son dancing to one of the most popular song of Aamir Khan’s Blockbuster movie “Tare Zameen Par." Check out this post:

SRK Once Kissed Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani bowler and record holder of the world’s fastest delivery, Shoaib Akhtar has many fans in India. He has also played cricket for Shahrukh Khan’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. He was often seen with Shahrukh Khan during his tenure at KKR.

Shoaib Akhtar played only three matches in the first season of the IPL in 2008 and took five wickets with an economy of 7.71.

Recently a video of a TV show went viral where the host showed a picture of Shah Rukh Khan kissing him, on which Shoaib Akhtar replied, “I asked Shah Rukh, why do you kiss a lot, to which he replied, I am a star and they are a fan of mine once in a lifetime. The minute I kiss them they become fans of me for the rest of their lives.”

“I am a star and he is a star, and Shah Rukh makes people his fans for a lifetime by kissing them,” Shoaib added.

