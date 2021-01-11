Shoaib Malik Involved in Car Crash, Escapes Unhurt

CRICKETNEXT

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik was involved in a car crash in Lahore on Sunday night, but escaped unhurt. Malik was returning after attending the Pakistan Super League draft and reportedly skidded and hit a parked truck near the Pakistan Cricket Board's high-performance centre.

"I am perfectly all right everybody. It was just a happenstance accident and Almighty has been extremely Benevolent. Thank you to each one of you who've reached out. I am deeply grateful for all the love and care," the 38-year-old Malik posted on Twitter.

Malik has played 35 Tests, 287 ODIs and 116 T20Is in an international career that began in 1999.

Recently, Malik made history by becoming the first Asian cricketer to complete 10,000 runs in T20 cricket.

The former Pakistan captain reached the important milestone during his innings of 74 runs off 44 balls for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Balochistan in the National T20 Cup in Rawalpindi.

The 38-year-old Pakistani is only the third cricketer in the world to reach this milestone after the West Indian duo of Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard.

Gayle leads the list with 13,296 runs while Pollard made 10,370 runs in the shortest format of the game.

