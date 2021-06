Shoaib Malik Reveals How Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra Gave Tough Time to Pakistani Batsmen

India-Pakistan matches have given us some memorable moments to cherish. Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik in an recent interview recalled the bowling attack of India in the form of Ashish Nehra, Zaheer Khan, and Irfan Pathan.It is known to all that Irfan holds some outstanding stats against arch-rivals Pakistan. His hattrick in the opening over of the Karachi Test in 2006 is remembered by all cricket fans. The former pacer had scalped 34 ODI wickets in 23 games he played against Pakistan, but there is one player who tackled his left-arm spin attack pretty well.

Irfan always struggled to get Malik out, who had an average of 89.50 against the left-arm quick. While speaking in an interview with Cricwick, the former Pakistan captain revealed that his average against the bowler is good because he is able to play in-swing well. Malik said that at that time, early in his career, Irfan majorly bowled in-swinging deliveries. Therefore, Malik had already prepared himself for his in-swingers.

Though Malik, who plays for Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Cricket League, tackled Irfan’s bowling attack, he has often fallen prey to Nehra and Zaheer. In the interview, Malik accepted that the former Indian pacers have created a lot of trouble for him as well as the entire batting line-up for Pakistan. Malik said that both of them targeted ‘edges of the bat,’ and therefore were more successful and have scalped many wickets against Pakistan. “If a bowler targets the edge, he will be more successful,” said Malik.

In the 6 Test matchesZaheer has played against Pakistan, he has picked 17 wickets with an average of 47.29. The former pacer has scalped 28 wickets in the 6 ODIs he has played against Pakistan,while Nehra has picked 26 wickets in the 14 ODI matches.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here