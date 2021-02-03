Shoaib Malik Sends Love to Fans and Friends After 40th Birthday Celebration

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Shoaib Malik Sends Love to Fans and Friends After 40th Birthday Celebration
The batsman who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has taken to Twitter to thank all his fans and friends who sent their greetings on his birthday.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: February 3, 2021, 3:32 PM IST
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik turned 40 on February 1, 2021. The batsman who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has taken to Twitter to thank all his fans and friends who sent their greetings on his birthday. Shoaib wrote that he loves his fans for sending him their prayers and greetings. The 40-year-old cricketer said that he is going to try to respond to everyone individually. Signing off, he asked people to stay safe and healthy and to take care of themselves, their families and the people around them.
Along with the post, Shoaib put up a picture of himself where he can be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor. The picture was seemingly clicked when Shoaib was involved in some conversation.
- Love you all for sending heart warming wishes, greetings and prayers, I will try my best to reply to you all. Stay safe, stay healthy and don't forget to take care of your family & people around you...~ Shoaib Malik ❤ pic.twitter.com/r8KzXGEe1l— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) February 1, 2021
Many of his colleagues, friends and fans replied to the tweet. Cricketer Salman Butt wished the ‘skipper’ a happy birthday and wrote, “Stay Blessed.” Shoaib was the captain of the Pakistani cricket team between 2007 and 2009. Salman has played under the captaincy of Shoaib.
Happy birthday skipper . May u hav many happy returns of this day. Stay blessed— Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) February 2, 2021
Shadab Khan, the all-rounder, commented “happy birthday bhai” on Shoaib’s tweet who replied with “Shukran Habibi [Thank you, my dear].”
Happy birthday @realshoaibmalik bhai 🎂— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) February 2, 2021
Pakistani fast bowler Aizaz Cheema also joined his colleagues in wishing the former captain.
Happy Birthday— Aizaz Cheema (@AizazCheema) February 1, 2021
On the occasion of his birthday of February 1, wife Sania had shared an adorable post for her husband. Sania posted a lovely picture of the couple and jokingly said that she cannot live with or without Shoaib. She wished him the best year, month and day. Many friends of the couple like Rakshanda Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh wished Shoaib on Sania’s post.
Recently, Shoaib was involved in a car accident on January 10 in Lahore, Pakistan. The car was badly damaged but fortunately, he escaped unhurt. After the accident, Shoaib had tweeted thanking everyone for their love and care.
Sania and Shoaib have been married since 2010. The two have a son together named Izhaan Mirza Malik.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking