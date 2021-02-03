CRICKETNEXT

Shoaib Malik Sends Love to Fans and Friends After 40th Birthday Celebration

The batsman who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has taken to Twitter to thank all his fans and friends who sent their greetings on his birthday.

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik turned 40 on February 1, 2021. The batsman who is married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has taken to Twitter to thank all his fans and friends who sent their greetings on his birthday. Shoaib wrote that he loves his fans for sending him their prayers and greetings. The 40-year-old cricketer said that he is going to try to respond to everyone individually. Signing off, he asked people to stay safe and healthy and to take care of themselves, their families and the people around them.

Along with the post, Shoaib put up a picture of himself where he can be seen sitting cross-legged on the floor. The picture was seemingly clicked when Shoaib was involved in some conversation.

Many of his colleagues, friends and fans replied to the tweet. Cricketer Salman Butt wished the ‘skipper’ a happy birthday and wrote, “Stay Blessed.” Shoaib was the captain of the Pakistani cricket team between 2007 and 2009. Salman has played under the captaincy of Shoaib.

Shadab Khan, the all-rounder, commented “happy birthday bhai” on Shoaib’s tweet who replied with “Shukran Habibi [Thank you, my dear].”

Pakistani fast bowler Aizaz Cheema also joined his colleagues in wishing the former captain.

On the occasion of his birthday of February 1, wife Sania had shared an adorable post for her husband. Sania posted a lovely picture of the couple and jokingly said that she cannot live with or without Shoaib. She wished him the best year, month and day. Many friends of the couple like Rakshanda Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh wished Shoaib on Sania’s post.

Recently, Shoaib was involved in a car accident on January 10 in Lahore, Pakistan. The car was badly damaged but fortunately, he escaped unhurt. After the accident, Shoaib had tweeted thanking everyone for their love and care.

Sania and Shoaib have been married since 2010. The two have a son together named Izhaan Mirza Malik.

