Shoaib Malik Signs With Defending Mzansi Super League Champions Jozi Stars

Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik has signed with the defending champions of the South African Mzansi Super League, Jozi Stars for the upcoming season. Malik will be replacing Chris Gayle from the sixth game of the season, when Gayle has to leave the tournament.

Cricketnext Staff |October 17, 2019, 4:23 PM IST
"It's very exciting for me to be joining Jozi Stars as I've never played domestic cricket in South Africa previously, although I have obviously played many times there with my country," Malik said after signing with the team. "Hopefully we can be successful, and I look forward to contributing to the cause when I join up with them."

Meanwhile, Head Coach Donovan Miller said, "We're extremely excited to have Shoaib Malik for the backend of our campaign. I had the pleasure of working with him in Canada during the Global T20. He's obviously one of the best middle order batters in this format; unbelievable leader who fits into any environment and gives our batting line up plenty of options at the later stages of the competition. He's more of a touch player, with elegance and one of the best finishers in the T20 format​."

The Mzansi Super League begins on November 8.

