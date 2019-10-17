Shoaib Malik Signs With Defending Mzansi Super League Champions Jozi Stars
Pakistani all-rounder Shoaib Malik has signed with the defending champions of the South African Mzansi Super League, Jozi Stars for the upcoming season. Malik will be replacing Chris Gayle from the sixth game of the season, when Gayle has to leave the tournament.
