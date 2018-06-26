Pakistan All-rounder Shoaib Malik to Retire From ODIs After 2019 World Cup

Malik made the announcement during a press conference in Lahore ahead of Pakistan’s tour of Zimbabwe for a tri-nation T20I series and an ODI series against Zimbabwe.
"The 2019 World Cup is my last event of the 50-over cricket. I will try to play T20 cricket if I continue to stay fit and put up performances," Malik said.
In a career spanning 19 years, Malik has played 261 ODIs and scored 6975 runs at an average of 35.22. Apart from that he bagged 154 wickets for his team too. Having been a part of victorious 2009 T20 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy, Malik wants to win the coveted 50-over title too and has high hopes from the youngsters as well.
"I have made some goals for myself. We have already won two big events: the World T20 [in 2009] and the Champions Trophy [in 2017]. The only thing left in my career [to win] is that 50-over World Cup. That is the thing I am looking at which makes me work hard. I have big hopes from these youngsters and myself. We are going to give our best."
In 2015, Malik had retired from Test cricket after scoring a brilliant 245 against England in Sharjah. Asked if he missed it, he said, "You enjoy Test cricket till the time you are fit. Sometimes you have to take strong decisions. Many people take them keeping their future in mind. But, I tried to take it keeping the future of Pakistan cricket in my mind.
"Of course, I also thought about myself while announcing the retirement. I had to give time to my family and prolong my cricketing career. I have no regret that I made that decision. It came out in public like I took it overnight. That gap of five years in which I did not play a Test was a huge one. And, my retirement provided two-three youngsters an opportunity to play Test cricket. Now they are performing for the side on consistent basis. One can also serve their nation by retiring."
As far as the upcoming series is concerned, Malik feels that Pakistan has been very consistent in the last couple of years and people can hope for a series win.
"Pakistan has put up performances on consistent basis in the recent past which we previously lacked. People now have hopes from us to win big events. This is a good sign. This shows that our team and structure are on the right track. These youngsters are great. What really is outstanding that those outside of the playing XI pray for the ones who are playing. It is great keeping our culture in mind.
"You learn from playing a match, regardless of its nature or your experience. Even in a club match you learn the things that you normally don't during practice. The team has gotten better in the shorter format because it is playing more and more matches," he concluded.
First Published: June 26, 2018, 12:25 AM IST