Shock Scotland Loss Will Worry England, Says Agar

England, the top-ranked team in the 50-overs format, lost by six runs at Edinburgh as the Scots recorded their first win over their neighbours.
"It was good for us that England lost that game because you always like to start things off with a win," Agar told reporters.
Australia began their tour with convincing wins over Sussex and Middlesex in their warmup matches ahead of the first of five one-dayers at The Oval.
"I think we've got momentum coming into these tours and to play a couple of practice games and get a couple of wins is great for us," he added. "They're a really dangerous side, though, and you can't ever take a side like that lightly."
First Published: June 12, 2018, 11:24 AM IST