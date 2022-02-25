'Short Guy, Packs a Solid Punch': Wasim Jaffer Happy For Ishan Kishan Grabbing Opportunity With Both Hands

After struggling to get runs against West Indies, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan found his rhythm in the first T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday. The 27-year-old blasted 89 runs off 56 balls with the help of 10 boundaries and 3 maximums. He was involved in two massive partnerships – a 111-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma and a 44-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, helping the hosts set a challenging target of 200 runs.

Kishan garnered massive praise for his belligerent batting against the Lankans. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer lauded the power with which the youngster played on Thursday. Speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, he said the Indian team management would be pleased with the performance of the left-hand batter.

“He needed that game. He was lucky that Ruturaj got injured just before the game and he could play that knock. I think Sri Lanka helped him by bowling short and wide. The surface as well, the Lucknow pitch was the ideal batting pitch. The ground was big but I think Sri Lanka bowled him a bit wide and short and he made full use of it,” Jaffer said.

“And full credit to him. Such a short guy and he packs a solid punch. On such a big ground as well, he hit some massive sixes, he hits the ball so hard. He’ll be very, very pleased. I think the Indian camp will be very, very pleased because they showed a lot of faith and he grabbed this opportunity with both hands,” he added.

Jaffer was all praise for Shreyas Iyer as well, who played a commendable cameo following the dismissals of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Iyer scored 57 off 28 balls and returned unbeaten.

“Because we’ve got such a bench strength, especially in batting, anybody who gets a game has to make the most of it otherwise there are players in the waiting.

“Shreyas, obviously, keeps making those performances and I think it was very, very important for him to get a game and play an innings like that as well for his own confidence as well. He played outstandingly well, hit some massive sixes and that’s something which he can do. He can bat at No. 3, No. 4 and I am pleased to see him strike the ball so sweetly,” Jaffer concluded.

