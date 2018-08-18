Short Pins Hopes on IPL Stint To Help Him Thrive in Tough Conditions

Loading...
Short, 28, is part of the Australian A squad who have assembled in Vijayawada for the Quadrangular series with South Africa A, India A and India B, being the other sides in the tournament.
"The IPL definitely was a learning curve, especially since it didn't go as well I as I would've liked it to," said the left-handed batsman.
Short came into relevance after his antics in the Big Bash League last year where he smoked 572 runs in 11 outings for Hobart Hurricanes striking at a belligerent 148.47. He was expected to do much of the same for Rajasthan, but in conditions quite alien to him, could not quite replicate the same performance managing just the 115 runs in seven games.
"Coming to India in the summer wasn't intimidating, but it was a lot different than what I was used to for a long time," said Short. "Now I have the opportunity of playing in these conditions again. Hopefully, I'll put what I learned in the IPL into the upcoming games."
Short made his Australia debut in the Trans-Tasman Twenty20 International series earlier this year against New Zealand and has since been a prominent fixture in the national T20 side.
He was also part of the One-Day International squad that lost 5-0 in England and revealed that a chance to play with the senior side has helped him a great deal especially in testing conditions.
"It was a great experience being a part of Australia's squads for England and Zimbabwe. Obviously, the results went the other way, but we trained hard all the time. What I learned out of that is that you still back yourself, (even) in those conditions," said Short.
"I look to apply the same in the upcoming games. I know they (opposition bowlers) are going to come with plans, but hopefully, I've done enough work to put myself in a position to take on the challenge."
With the World Cup slated to be played in less than a year's time from now, Short is hoping a good performance with the Australia A side here will help him get a World Cup ticket.
"This tour is massively significant to claim my place, the World Cup is coming up next year and If I can do well here, and also in games back home in the summer, hopefully, can press my case," said Short.
"The chats I've had (with Justin Langer and Graeme Hick) are about being positive, backing myself, watch the ball bit harder, and pick and choose deliveries I'm going to go at."
After the first two one-dayers were abandoned due to poor ground conditions at Mulapadu, Vijayawada following heavy rains, Australia A will now play their first game against South Africa A on August 19.
First Published: August 18, 2018, 1:59 PM IST