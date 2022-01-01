'Shots Fired, Maybe Virat Kohli Will Reciprocate': Former India Opener Expects Response to Chetan Sharma's Claim

On New Year’s Eve, chairman of selectors Chetan Sharma addressed the captaincy saga involving Virat Kohli whose stunning claims during a press conference last month gave birth to a massive controversy with the star batter contradicting BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s claim. Sharma has backed Ganguly’s claim that Kohli was asked to wait before announcing his decision to quit as T20I captain.

Kohli though had claimed his decision to step away from the role was taken well by the team management and in fact was called as a progressive step. Later, BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as captain for both the T20I and ODI teams.

Kohli, who remains the Test captain, said he was informed about the change in ODI captaincy role 90 minutes before a scheduled team meeting. With Sharma’s latest comments, former India opener Aakash Chopra thinks that there could be a response from Kohli soon enough.

“Shots have been fired, maybe there will be reciprocation from Virat Kohli’s side as well. Someone claims something and the other denies. If it happens, don’t be surprised," Chopra said in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While announcing the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa, Sharma said, “Everyone from selectors to (BCCI) office bearers, convenor of selection meeting and all present told Kohli to wait on T20 captaincy till World Cup got over."

Sharma said Kohli’s call surprised everyone during the meeting before T20 World Cup and he was asked to have a rethink.

“When the meeting started before World Cup, it was surprise for everyone. All present there told him have a rethink. All selectors felt that it will affect the World Cup. All conveners and board officials told Virat that for the sake of Indian cricket continue. Everyone was in a state of shock. After the World Cup we wanted to talk," he said.

