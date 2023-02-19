Should Australia Have Played Sweep Shot Against Ravindra Jadeja in 2nd Test? The Allrounder Responds

One of the major talking points from Australia’s horrendous display with the bat on the third morning of the 2nd Test against India was their inexplicable intent to bring out the sweep shot quite frequently against the spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. The odd ball was keeping low, there was plenty of turn and bounce on offer which was assisting the spinners but the Australians seemed to have come out with a strategy to use the sweep shot as their primary weapon.

Not using it judiciously and on merit of the delivery backfired as they were blown away for 113 in 31.1 overs. And this was after they started the day with 61/1 on the board and plenty of hopes that a significant target could be set to put India under the pump.

The wrecker-in-chief was Ravindra Jadeja who finished with a career-best innings haul of 7/42 from just 12.1 overs. and was declared player-of-the-match for the second time in a row this Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

When Sanjay Manjrekar asked him if playing that shot was the best option against his bowling on the Delhi pitch that was spin-friendly, Jadeja responded with a laugh, “Not on this kind of wicket".

It summed up how much easier the task was made for the Indian bowler who may have been prepared for some fightback based on how Australia began their innings on Day 2. The overnight batters Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne had done exceedingly well to drive Australia to a solid spot but both fell early in the morning session.

Jadeja knew the Australians are going to employ the sweep shot against him so he knew keeping a stump line would do the trick.

“I think I was enjoying my bowling. These wickets suit me because the odd ball spins and some stay low. I knew they’d play sweeps and reverse sweeps, so my idea was just keeping it simple and straight," Jadeja said.

“I knew they were looking for runs, so the plan was just bowling into the stumps. If they make a mistake, I have a chance," he added.

India have now an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

