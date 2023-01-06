'Should be Going to Domestic Cricket and Getting Rhythm Back': Ex-opener's Advice to Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has once again landed in hot waters following an underwhelming performance in the second T20I against Sri Lanka on Thursday in Pune. The 23-year-old was the most expensive Indian bowler for India, returning figures of 37 for none in just 2 overs. He also conceded as many as five no-balls that led to his scrutiny after the hosts the game by 16 runs and Sri Lanka levelled the series 1-1.

Arshdeep, who was playing his 22nd T20I, bowled a hat-trick of no balls in his first over and conceded the rest two when he was back into the attack. His expensive spell came as an opportunity for the netizens to roast him on social media while the experts also manifested their disappointments.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir said the pacer should not have been included in the squad as he returning from a two-month-long injury break. During a post-match discussion on Star Sports, Gambhir was asked about his thoughts on Arshdeep Singh’s no-ball issues, to which he responded,

“Imagine seven balls, it’s like bowling more than 21 overs. Everyone bowls bad balls or plays bad shots but it’s about the rhythm. If you are coming after an injury, you should not be playing an international game,” Gambhir said.

“You should be going to domestic cricket and getting your rhythm back because no-balls are not acceptable. Whoever is injured and there is a long layoff, has to go back to domestic cricket, bowl 15-20 overs, come back and then play an international game, and that was squarely seen when Arshdeep Singh was struggling with his rhythm,” he added.

Arshdeep looked totally off-colour and struggled for rhythm in the two overs he bowled. However, both Hardik Pandya and Rahul Dravid dismissed it as an off-day for the youngster.

“You can have a good day, you can have a bad day, but you shouldn’t be moving away from the basics. For Arshdeep, in this situation, it is very difficult. It is not about blaming him or being too hard on him, but we know no-balls in any format is a crime,” Pandya said after the match.

Dravid sought patience and understanding for all young players in the team and said such days are bound to come.

