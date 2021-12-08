‘Should Join ICC Elite Panel’: Michael Vaughan Reacts to Viral ‘Dancing Umpire’

A local cricket tournament in Maharashtra has garnered attention from the lovers of the game on the internet. A video from the ongoing Purandar Premier League has been going viral across social media platforms. No, it’s not because of the players, it is the on-field umpire’s unique antics. The man put some quirky moves on display in an exceptional example of umpiring. The umpire performed a headstand to signal a wide with his legs, garnering the attention of spectators present on the ground.

The viral video also evoked a reaction from former England captain Michael Vaughan who reshared the clip on Twitter. The cricketer-turned-commentator joked that the umpire seen in the video should in fact “join the ICC Elite panel”.

Surely we need to see this chap join the ICC Elite panel .. 👍🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/FcugJBgOEn— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 5, 2021

In the viral clip, the umpire, as if acing a yoga pose, decided to ditch the usual signal for wide. Performing a headstand, he used his legs and did a clean split to show a wide delivery.

The commentator was also left stumped to see such an unpredictable action by the umpire. He was heard saying in the viral clip, “The umpire is coming near us. What has he done? Look at the style of wide! He is also acting wonderful in his own style.”

The shenanigans did not end there as the umpire next went berserk as he danced away on the field after a boundary. In another viral clip from the same match, one can see the ball reach the ropes for a four. The camera pans to the umpire, who simply started a dance performance in an attempt to signal the boundary.

This is how he signals boundary pic.twitter.com/XUFmeIlH6l— Rahul Katake (@RahulKatake8788) December 5, 2021

People on social media platforms are having a blast circulating the video. Calling the man “dancing umpire”, netizens are widely sharing the clip and enjoying it. Many comments said that his antics brought delight to the environment on the ground.

Umpiring is indeed a challenging job in the game of cricket. The on-field officials, in particular, are required to make difficult judgments in real time.

