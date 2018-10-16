Shoulder Injury Forces Duminy Out of Australia Tour

Loading...
Duminy, 34, last played in the recently concluded home series against Zimbabwe where he worsened an old shoulder niggle.
“JP aggravated a pre-existing shoulder injury during the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe,” South Africa team manager and doctor Mohammed Moosajee said in a statement on Tuesday (October 16). “The injury will require surgical management, thus ruling him out of the immediate tour of Australia and the upcoming MSL.
“At the moment, we can’t say how long he will be out for, that is dependent on the results from the surgery.”
Duminy's injury is another big blow to South Africa, who will also be without Hashim Amla in Australia. Amla has not yet recovered from a broken finger he sustained during the Caribbean Premier League, which also kept him out of the Zimbabwe series.
Duminy was also one of the marquee signings for the MSL where he was supposed to represent the he Cape Town Blitz. In his absence, Quinton de Kock will take over as the marquee player for the side.
South Africa are scheduled to play three one-day internationals and a lone T20 international against Australia in a series starting on November 4.
First Published: October 16, 2018, 5:47 PM IST