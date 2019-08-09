Shoulder Injury Rules Adil Rashid Out of English Domestic Season

England legspinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out of the domestic season due to a chronic shoulder issue, Yorkshire announced on Friday (August 9).
Rashid underwent a scan on Tuesday and will now take a break to rehabilitate his shoulder injury under the watch of England’s medical team.
“The aim was to come back after the World Cup and play for Yorkshire,” Rashid told Yorkshireccc.com. “I enjoy playing for Yorkshire, but it just wasn’t meant to be. I’ve had a shoulder problem for a little while and I got through the World Cup with an injection. Obviously, as time has gone on the injection has worn out and, after the World Cup, I started feeling a bit of a pinch in my shoulder.
“These things can happen and fortunately it hasn’t happened to me earlier than it has. I’ve played 13-14 years of professional cricket and this is the first time I’ve suffered an injury to my shoulder.
“I’m very confident, after being ruled out for the rest of the season, that I can get myself fully fit before we go away in the winter. I’ve got two months now to get myself fully fit and it’s as simple as that.
“From both the ECB’s and Yorkshire’s point of view, now we’ve identified what’s wrong with the shoulder, it’s important during this period that I’m not playing. I got through the World Cup due to an injection but that’s just a temporary thing so the aim now in these two months is to get the rehab done and get fully fit.
“I’m confident if I do things properly I can get fully fit, not just for the winter but for the rest of my career.”
Rashid hoped he would be fit for a busy winter of international cricket. England travel to New Zealand in November for five T20s and two Test matches, after which they will play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20s in South Africa.
“I’m genuinely disappointed not to be playing for Yorkshire, but hopefully I can do next year now," he said.
“When I can play, I’ll play. I just wasn’t anywhere near fit enough to play. People may have other views, but I just can’t play. Any other talk is nonsense. I enjoy playing cricket and enjoy playing for Yorkshire, but this year it wasn’t possible with how the shoulder was.
“My main aim is to get my shoulder fit, strong and powerful ahead of the winter. I’ll be in the gym, keeping fit and rehabbing my shoulder. Hopefully, once I get through that period I can just continue playing cricket.”
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Shoulder Injury Rules Adil Rashid Out of English Domestic Season
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019
IND v WIPort of Spain
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLGalle
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
PNG v OMALord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings