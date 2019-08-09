Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

TNPL, 2019 Match 28, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 09 August, 2019

1ST INN

Ruby Trichy Warriors *

117/6 (19.4)

Ruby Trichy Warriors
v/s
VB Kanchi Veerans
VB Kanchi Veerans

Toss won by Ruby Trichy Warriors (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

2nd ODI: WI VS IND

upcoming
WI WI
IND IND

Port of Spain

11 Aug, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Galle

14 Aug, 201910:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 1: OMA VS PNG

upcoming
OMA OMA
PNG PNG

Lord's

14 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Shoulder Injury Rules Adil Rashid Out of English Domestic Season

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2019, 8:14 PM IST
Shoulder Injury Rules Adil Rashid Out of English Domestic Season

England legspinner Adil Rashid has been ruled out of the domestic season due to a chronic shoulder issue, Yorkshire announced on Friday (August 9).

Rashid underwent a scan on Tuesday and will now take a break to rehabilitate his shoulder injury under the watch of England’s medical team.

“The aim was to come back after the World Cup and play for Yorkshire,” Rashid told Yorkshireccc.com. “I enjoy playing for Yorkshire, but it just wasn’t meant to be. I’ve had a shoulder problem for a little while and I got through the World Cup with an injection. Obviously, as time has gone on the injection has worn out and, after the World Cup, I started feeling a bit of a pinch in my shoulder.

“These things can happen and fortunately it hasn’t happened to me earlier than it has. I’ve played 13-14 years of professional cricket and this is the first time I’ve suffered an injury to my shoulder.

“I’m very confident, after being ruled out for the rest of the season, that I can get myself fully fit before we go away in the winter. I’ve got two months now to get myself fully fit and it’s as simple as that.

“From both the ECB’s and Yorkshire’s point of view, now we’ve identified what’s wrong with the shoulder, it’s important during this period that I’m not playing. I got through the World Cup due to an injection but that’s just a temporary thing so the aim now in these two months is to get the rehab done and get fully fit.

“I’m confident if I do things properly I can get fully fit, not just for the winter but for the rest of my career.”

Rashid hoped he would be fit for a busy winter of international cricket. England travel to New Zealand in November for five T20s and two Test matches, after which they will play four Tests, three ODIs and three T20s in South Africa.

“I’m genuinely disappointed not to be playing for Yorkshire, but hopefully I can do next year now," he said.

“When I can play, I’ll play. I just wasn’t anywhere near fit enough to play. People may have other views, but I just can’t play. Any other talk is nonsense. I enjoy playing cricket and enjoy playing for Yorkshire, but this year it wasn’t possible with how the shoulder was.

“My main aim is to get my shoulder fit, strong and powerful ahead of the winter. I’ll be in the gym, keeping fit and rehabbing my shoulder. Hopefully, once I get through that period I can just continue playing cricket.”

adil rashidEnglandyorkshire

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 11 Aug, 2019

IND v WI
Port of Spain

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Galle

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019

PNG v OMA
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more
Loading...