'Shouldn't be Desperate to Succeed': Kumar Sangakkara Gives Valuable Advice to Sanju Samson

Legendary Sri Lanka wicketkeeper batter Kumar Sangakkara advised Sanju Samson to not take much pressure as he has got the skills and temperament to taste success. Samson has been included in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The swashbuckling wicketkeeper is a fan favourite in India but he missed out on a place in the T20 World Cup squad this year.

The 28-year-old has been termed as a talented batter by many for the past few years but he has not yet cemented his place in the squad and inconsistency selection is a key reason behind it. He didn’t get a longer rope in the team so far in his career as compared to others.

Sangakkara feels that Samson should not be very desperate to succeed as might put added pressure on him.

“The one thing he shouldn’t do is think that this is his final chance to prove his mettle and try and be desperate to succeed. He’s got every single thing going for him. He’s a wonderful young man, he’s got skills and temperament," he told Star Sports.

“Let it settle, don’t fight it, make sure you’re adjusting to what comes at you on the day. And then, go out there and enjoy the way he plays.”

The legendary Sri Lanka cricketer also asserted that there are high chances that Samson might not bat at his ideal position but he feels that the Rajasthan Royals skipper has the ability to score runs from every spot.

“He might have to bat outside position depending on where they want him to fit in. Whether he’s batting at the top or lower-middle order at 5 and 6, he’s got the game, the power, the touch, the placement and the mentality to do really well," he said.

Sangakkara further called Samson a special talent and advised him to enjoy his game.

“You can still enjoy your cricket irrespective of your results as long as you play well. As long as you play the level of skill that you have. And that’s an absolute truism when it comes to Sanju. If he can play at the level of skill that he has, he’s going to enjoy his cricket. It’s a wonderful opportunity for him and the fans who can see what things this young man can do because he’s a very special talent," he added.

