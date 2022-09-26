Shouldn’t Feel Need to Justify by Lying about Warnings: Heather Knight Hits Out at Deepti Sharma

The cricketing world was rocked when off-spin all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out England’s Charlie Dean in the 44th over at the non-striker’s end to get a 16-run victory for India over England at Lord’s to complete a 3-0 sweep.

Even as the cricketing world has been divided over whether the Indian team should have warned her before effecting the run-out, the Marylebone Cricket Club has said the onus is on batters not to leave the crease at the non-striker’s end too soon.

The dismissal is legal but classed as ‘Unfair Play’ in the rule book, though that is to change from Oct. 1 when it is categorised simply as a run out.

“This was done to clarify this matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker’s end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball,” MCC, the custodians of the game’s laws, said in a statement on Sunday.

“Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more.”

Now, Deepti, who stopped in her delivery stride to run-out Charlie from the non-striker’s end, has revealed that prior warnings were given to the batter before she was finally run out for backing up too far from the crease.

“It was a plan because we had warned her (for leaving the crease early) repeatedly. Whatever we did things was as per the rules and guidelines. We had told the umpires as well. But still, she (Charlie Dean) was there (outside the crease). We couldn’t do much,” said Deepti to reporters after arriving at Kolkata airport.

Heather Knight, who is the England captain but missed the series against India as she was undergoing hip surgery, took to social media to allege that there was no warning given to Dean and Deepti lied about it.

“The game is over, Charlie was dismissed legitimately. India were deserved winners of the match and the series. But no warnings were given. They don’t need to be given, so it hasn’t made the dismissal any less legitimate,” Knight tweeted.

“But if they’re comfortable with the decision to affect the run out, India shouldn’t feel the need to justify it by lying about warnings,” she added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

