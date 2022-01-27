'Shout Out to Anyone in Melbourne, Free Beer Afterwards': Dan Christian Wants Fit And Covid Free Cricketers For BBL Final

Sydney Sixers allrounder Dan Christian has put out a cheeky tweet that reveals the struggles his Big Bash League team is going through to field a fit-eleven ahead of the final against Perth Scorchers. Christian took a not-so-subtle dig at Cricket Australia as well.

In a dramatic BBL 2021-22 Challenger on Wednesday, the defending champions Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers for a last-ball win and book a date with Scorchers for the title clash to be played on Friday (January 28). Soon afterwards, Christian sent out the twitter post to help his team field eleven players who are fit, covid-free and currently in Melbourne where the final will be played.

And a big requirement: They shouldn’t be Test cricketers.

Reward includes free beer potentially out of a large cup.

“Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium," Christian wrote via his official account.

“Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup. DM if keen," he added.

And he signed off with a dig that seemingly points to the controversy surrounding Steve Smith whom Sixers wanted to be included in their squad but were twice denied by Cricket Australia thanks to a new rule.

“*no test cricketers," added Christian in the same post.

Shout out to anyone* in Melbourne that wants a game of cricket tomorrow night. My team is struggling to get 11 covid free, fit players on the park. Warm up starts at 6.30pm at Marvel Stadium.Free beer afterwards, potentially out of a large cup. DM if keen *no test cricketers — Dan Christian (@danchristian54) January 27, 2022

Several of Sixers squad members including Daniel Hughes (leg injury), captain Moises Henriques (hamstring injury), Jordan Silk (hamstring injury), Steve O’Keefe (calf injury), Josh Philippe, Mickey and Jack Edwards (Covid-19 positive) are doubtful for the summit clash.

Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson though has raised hopes of Smith being potentially granted an exemption to appear in the final and is set to meet with Sixers who are battling a major injury crisis.

“Clearly we’d love him to be able to play and be part of the BBL," Dobson said on Thursday. “If (the Sixers) want to have that discussion again around the criteria or the rules that exist, that door’s always open."

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here