Show Evidence, Say Sangakkara and Jayawardene After Ex Minister Claims WC 2011 Final Was Fixed

Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene sought evidence after Sri Lanka's former Sports Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage alleged the 2011 World Cup final against India played in Mumbai was fixed.
In a tweet, Jayawardene took a dig at the former minister wondering if the elections were around the corner.
Is the elections around the corner Looks like the circus has started names and evidence? #SLpolitics #ICC https://t.co/bA4FxdqXhu— Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) June 18, 2020
Sangakkara, who was the captain of the side in that tournament, said that getting to the bottom of the allegations is the best thing to do.
"Then no one needs to speculate and can get to the bottom of this. That should be the most prudent course of action," Sangakkara was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan outlet newsfirst.lk.
Earlier, Aluthgamage had alleged that the final was fixed although the cricketers were not involved.
"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage told newsfirst.lk.
"However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed.
"I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this.
"However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.
India had won their second World Cup title riding on the heroics of Gautam Gambhir and then skipper MS Dhoni. Batting first, Sri Lanka posted a commanding total of 274/6 in 50 overs with Mahela Jayawardene (103*) slamming an unbeaten ton.
Chasing the target, half-centuries from Gambhir (97) and Dhoni (91*) helped the team get over the line with 10 balls to spare. Virat Kohli (35) and Yuvraj Singh (21*) also chipped in with handy contributions.
