"Show Some Respect": Twitteratis Go Furious on Marnus Labuschagne's Reply To Sachin Tendulkar

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne is facing huge criticism by Indian fans on social media after replying to a tweet from cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Ahead of India Women team’s debut at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Tendulkar, the former India batter posted a good luck wish for team on July 29 before India Women’s match against Australia. “Wonderful to see cricket back in the Commonwealth Games. Hope this takes our beautiful game to newer audiences. Best wishes to @BCCIWomen’s team for their #CWG22 campaign,” Tendulkar had tweeted.

Reacting to the tweet, Labuschagne replied saying “Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too.”

Agreed Sachin. Aus v India is going to be an amazing opener too 👏🏼 — Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) July 29, 2022

This didn’t go well with the fans and they felt that it was an insult to the legend as he addressed Tendulkar as just “Sachin”, and did not show any respect. Users were quick to pounce on Labuschagne and slammed the Australia batter for not calling him “Sachin sir”.

You were in your nappies labuschagne when he made his debut atleast give him some respect. — Shivendra Singh (@shiv_speaks) July 29, 2022

Marnus show some respect please he is a legend and proud india and also your senior — mukesh ahirwal (@mukeshahirwal5) July 29, 2022

Sachin? No Indian players talk to him like this. Show some respects — 🏏 (@TweetECricket) July 29, 2022

Marnus behave yourself sachin sir sir like your father and obviously sichin sir is known as god of cricket so you should call him sir — Rajbahadur Singh CE41 (@Ce41Singh) July 29, 2022

Give him some respect mate 😑

have you forgotten he is one of greatest cricket!! ❤️ — Hamza Ali (@hamza_ali83) July 29, 2022

You should say Sachin sir !! Not Sachin — Cricket Apna l Indian cricket (@cricketapna1) July 29, 2022

Tendulkar had praised Labuschagne for his batting in 2020 when he was asked which modern day batsman reminded him of himself, he said, “His footwork is so precise. So he would be the one I would say.”

Labuschagne replied that he was extremely grateful for Tendulkar’s kind words. “It was pretty amazing, it’s one that definitely when I saw it, I was quick to read it and it really hit me. Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really,” Labuschagne had told cricket.com.au.

However, both Tendulkar and Labuschagne supported cricket inclusion in Commonwealth Games and sent best wishes to India and Australia Women Teams.

In the opening at CWG 2022, India women didn’t kickstart the campaign in a good note as they lost a thriller to Australia by three wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur’s half-century and a quickfire 48 from Shafali Varma lifted India to 154/8, and once Renuka Singh wiped off Australia’s top order and reduced them to 49/5, but Ashleigh Gardner’s half-century led Australian team to an easy victory.

