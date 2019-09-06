Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
India's newly-appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour on Friday said the opening slot and the performance of the middle-order in ODIs are his primary concerns as he prepares to begin his tenure with the series against South Africa.
Iyer and Pandey Good Options to Solve Middle-order Problems: Batting Coach Rathour
India's newly-appointed batting coach Vikram Rathour on Friday said the opening slot and the performance of the middle-order in ODIs are his primary concerns as he prepares to begin his tenure with the series against South Africa.
Related stories
Devadyuti Das | August 23, 2019, 10:53 PM IST
Hard Yards Bring Rathour to Doorstep of Coaching Stint with Indian Team
Cricketnext Staff | September 5, 2019, 9:53 AM IST
KL Rahul No Longer a Newcomer, Has Often Flattered to Deceive: VVS Laxman
Cricketnext Staff | September 3, 2019, 1:51 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Maturity Shown by Vihari, Rahane Good for India: Tendulkar
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings