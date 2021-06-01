Shreyas Iyer And Rajinikanth Sivagnanam Recreate Viral Content Creator Khaby's Style in Hilarious Hacks Video

The suspension of Indian Premiere League doesn’t mean that our beloved cricketers are simply lazing around. They are still hard at work, practicing and training for the next game. Another area where these athletes are active is social media platforms like Instagram and Shreyas Iyer is one of the most active social media users from Team India. The talented player also has a knack for creating funny videos and entertaining his fans, as evidenced in the latest hilarious troll video.

Iyer underwent a surgery for dislocating his shoulder earlier this year.

However, he is back to training. But between intense training sessions, the cricketer finds ways to amuse himself and his fans.

Mimicking the content style of Instagram celebrity Khaby Lame, Delhi Capitals strength and conditioning coach Rajinikanth Sivagnanam and Iyer created a “simple solutions” video in Lame’s mock-video style; shared with his 4.9 million followers.

In the video captioned “Taking lessons from Rajini and Khaby” Iyer can be seen trying to exit a field. However, he is perplexed by the gate-opening mechanisms. Frustrated after unsuccessfully pushing the small metal gate a few times, Iyer slides over and jumps over the fence itself. Then Sivagnanam walks forward and calls out “Oye”, lifts the latch which held the gate in place and mocks Iyer. He uses Lame’s signature hand move to show that the simplest solution was there all along.

The short clip has over 815K likes.

Lame is an Italian satire video creator with over 18.1 million followers on Instagram. He is famous for debunking popular “life hack” videos where content creators offer over the top solutions for basic, everyday things. For instance, this video where a Tik-Toker shares an overly complex way of using a toilet paper roll. Lame’s response is both simple and hilarious.

As one can see, Lame’s hand gesture is exactly what Sivagnanam used in Iyer’s video.

