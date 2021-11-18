Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer Won't Feel Judged in This Dressing Room: Dinesh Karthik

Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday said that the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer would not feel “judged" or insecure about their position in the Indian squad despite their failure with the bat during the opening T20I match against New Zealand. Karthik expressed his confidence in the newly appointed T20I skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid to back the youngsters. He also stressed that the Indian team’s dressed room is now going to be ‘calm’ and ‘easygoing’ under the watch of Rohit and Dravid.

“Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer, the middle-order batsmen that didn’t look as good as they would have if they had played a long innings, won’t feel so judged in this dressing room,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Team India looked comfortable for the most part while chasing 165 runs to win the T20I tournament opener. However, the back to back departure of Rohit (48 runs off 36 balls) and Suryakumar Yadav (62 runs off 40 balls) in the middle-overs put India in a spot of bother. Following their departure, Shreyas (5 runs off 8 balls) and Venkatesh (4 runs off 2 balls) joined swashbuckling batter Rishabh Pant on the crease but did not stay for long, further increasing the pressure on India.

Karthik even went on to defend Shreyas for throwing away his wicket, saying that Delhi Capitals (DC) cricketer did not have any option but to attack every ball.

While Shreyas struggled with timing the ball perfectly during his short stay, Venkatesh faced just two deliveries before he was sent back to the stand by Daryl Mitchell.

However, Shreyas and Venkatesh’s performance did not affect the result as Pant (17 runs off 17 balls) guided India across the line with two balls to spare.

India and New Zealand are once set to square off against each other on Friday, November 19, for the second T20I match of three-match series at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

