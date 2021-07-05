Shreyas Iyer Confirms Participation in IPL 2021, Says Captaincy Decision is for Owners to Take

Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer said he will play the remaining part of IPL 2021 in UAE, adding the team owners will decide on captaincy. Iyer had missed the first part of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury. The tournament was subsequently suspended in May due to COVID-19 cases within team bubbles.

ICC Begins Process to Identify Hosts for White-Ball Events Post 2023

In Iyer’s absence, Delhi Capitals appointed Rishabh Pant as captain. DC had a good run under the new leader and were table toppers with 6 wins from 8 matches when the tournament was suspended.

India vs Sri Lanka: He is the Skipper But Shikhar Dhawan too Needs to Secure his T20 WC Spot | VVS Laxman

“My shoulder… yes, I think the healing process is done. Now it’s the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that’s going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL," Iyer told The Grade Cricketer’s YouTube channel.

“I don’t know about the captaincy, it’s in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that’s what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before."

While Pant made an impact on captaincy debut this season, Iyer has been at the helm during Delhi’s rise as a formidable side. He led the team to the final last year, and to the second Qualifier in IPL 2019.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here