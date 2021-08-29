Shreyas Iyer, Gearing up for IPL, Still Has One Dream: To Wear India's Test Cap

Shreyas Iyer, India’s young middle-order batsman, might be preparing hard for the pinnacle of T20 cricket—IPL, but secretly he still wants to wear India’s Test cap, he has revealed in an interaction with ‘Sports Today.’Shreyas Iyer, the 26-year-old, had dislocated his shoulder while playing against England in an ODI match earlier this year; but, he is now fit and ready to take on the best of the best in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 which begins in September.

IPL 2021: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera Yet to Get Clearance from SLC

“Whenever I open Indian cricket team’s page on Instagram, I personally feel that I need to be part of the (Test) team because my journey started from red ball and my Ranji Trophy, my India ‘A’ all have been really smooth so far,” he said."So I personally feel that I can be part of the team and I would help them definitely be as consistent as they’ve been going right now and it’s definitely every kid’s dream to play all three formats and very soon it will happen,” he added.

He recalled how he used to toil in the cricket field during Ranji Trophy which, he said, can be exhausting for the players.

Michael Vaughan Takes a Dig at Indian Tail-Enders: ‘Can’t Have Rabbits from Eight to Eleven’

“Definitely it tests you mentally and physically both because five days standing on the ground, it’s not easy to us I’ve done that in the past definitely and we know we used to play back-to-back eight games in Ranji Trophy and after that, if we reach the finals we end up playing 11 games so that mental toughness takes a lot of toll on your mind,” Iyer further said.

The Delhi Capitals’ star has begun his preparations for the second phase of IPL 2021 and is looking in great touch ahead of the tournament. The right-handed batsman, who missed the first half of the season owing to an injury, has been playing some brilliant shots in the United Arab Emirates. Recently, a video from one of his practice matches surfaced online. Iyer can be seen hitting a six during the session at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. The video, which was also shared by the cricketer on his Instagram Stories, shows him smashing the ball towards the straight long-on region.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here