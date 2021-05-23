Shreyas Iyer Gives Injury Update Through Video, Suryakumar Yadav Posts Cheeky Comment

India middle-order batsman had suffered a shoulder injury during the limited-overs series against England earlier this year. For that, he had undergone surgery as well last month, and seems to have begun his rehabilitation for the same already. On Saturday, Iyer posted a video online where he is seen running on an uphill.

Meanwhile, his Team India and Mumbai teammate Suryakumar Yadav posted a cheeky comment on the video. He said, “Shahenshah running technique”.

Iyer had dislocated his left-shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England in March. If the batsman manages to recover fully, he could be available for selection for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, that will happen in July-August. There India will participate in three ODIs and five T20Is.

Iyer has a decent record in the matches he has played so far. He has scored 813 ODI runs at an average of 42.78 with one century and eight half-centuries. On the other hand, he has 550 T20I runs at an average of 28.94 and a strike rate of 133.81 with three half-centuries.

On the other hand, Fast bowler M Prasidh Krishna, who is part of India’s extended squad for Test matches in England, has recovered from Covid-19 and will depart for Mumbai from Bengaluru on May 23.

“He has recovered from Covid-19, is in Bengaluru at the moment at his home and will be leaving for Mumbai on May 23,” a source aware of the development told IANS. The pace bowler is supposed to travel to England as one of the four standby cricketers along with fellow pacers Avesh Khan and Arzan Nagwaswalla, and batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran.

He was one of the KKR players who had tested positive for Covid-19 along with Tim Seifert, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

