Shreyas Iyer Likely To Part Ways With Delhi Capitals Ahead of IPL 2022: Reports

After having a commendable stint at the Delhi Capitals for 7 years, former captain Shreyas Iyer is set to leave the franchise ahead of the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to a Times of India report, the right-hand batter is keen to get the leadership role which doesn’t seem to be the case after Rishabh Pant led the franchise successfully to the playoffs this year.

Hence, Iyer would land in the auction to make himself available, given the introduction of two new franchises - Ahmedabad and Lucknow - from the next season onwards.

After making his debut in 2015, Iyer has been a vital cog in the Delhi camp. He took over the captaincy role in 2018 after Gautam Gambhir decided to step down from the post in the middle of the season. Since then, he has been an efficient skipper, leading his team twice in the playoffs. It was under his leadership that Delhi Capitals played the finals against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 but lost the game by 5 wickets.

Before he could continue his stint in 2021, he suffered a shoulder injury in March, during a home series against England that kept him away from the India leg of the tournament. In his absence, Rishabh Pant was named the captain who did an exceptional job and retained the post even after Iyer returned for the UAE leg.

Under Pant’s leadership, DC ended the league stages as the table toppers with 20 points. However, back-to-back losses, against Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata knight Riders, ended their journey in the tournament.

Earlier, Iyer had stated that he respects the decision of the franchise to continue with Pant as the DC captain.

“This is part of the decision-making from the franchise or whatever decision they took, I respect the fact and Rishabh is leading the side well from the start of the season and they thought that he should be continued till the season end and I completely respect the decision,” Iyer said back then.

