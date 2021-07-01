Shreyas Iyer Looks Funky in Latest Haircut; Check Out Pics

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer has tweaked his hairstyle. Sharing glimpses of his latest haircut, the right-hand batsman posted photos and reel. He has also updated his Instagram profile picture with the new swanky look. The reel in which he is flaunting his brand new look has garnered over one million views already. In the clip, he has struck various poses to express different moods. He is wearing a black round neck t-shirt with a pair of denim jeans. On a closer look, one can also spot that Shreyas has got grey streaks done to add to the funky element. He has added Phonky Town by Playaphonk as the background music of his video.

The reel has been much loved by his fans as the comments section is filled with appreciation for his latest look. The cricketer has captioned the video as “Snip Snip," and has added a scissors emoji in the end.

Shreyas also shared a carousel of pictures to give a better idea of his look to his virtual family. He has included a pair of yellow tinted sunglasses in these swanky images. In terms of accessories,he is also wearing a classy watch, a long chain with a pendant and a bracelet. The batsman has called his much loved haircut a “breath of fresh-hair."

Shreyas, who was the captain of Delhi Capitals Indian Premier League (IPL) team, could not lead the squad in the first leg of the tournament as he was not well. He had undergone a surgery after getting his shoulder injured during a match in the England Tour of India. The skipper was replaced by Rishabh Pant in the IPL 2021. Currently, the Delhi Capitals team are leading the tournament’s point table with 12 points from eight matches. Till now, the team have won six matches. In the last match before postponement, the team had defeated Punjab Kings by seven wickets.

