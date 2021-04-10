Shreyas Iyer motivates Delhi Capitals with video ahead of first match in IPL 2021

Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer was to lead the Delhi Capitals team in IPL 2021. However, due to a bad shoulder injury in his shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England, he had to be ruled out. Rishabh Pant has been named the captain of the team this season. Delhi will be playing its first match of IPL 2021today at 7:30 PM against Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the match, Shreyas has shared an adorable message and pepped up his team through a video. The clip has been posted by Delhi Capitals on their social media handles.

Iyer, who was to head the team for the fourth season in a row, was heard saying, “Dear Delhi, I speak to you today as a fellow fan of the team we love. We fight the same fight we always did. We know it won’t be easy but we know we have got what it takes to raise the cup. We have worked hard, harder than before. We have put in the yards harder than before and the best part is we go beyond just a team.”

We will miss you dearly, @ShreyasIyer15 For you and for all our fans, the DC family will give it their absolute all in #IPL2021 #YehHaiNayiDilli #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/yPVacPJ7VH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 10, 2021

As expected the video has left fans emotional. Many have expressed how much they will miss Shreyas in this season, while quite a few people have extended get well soon greetings to him.

The Delhi vs Chennai match will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. People will not be allowed to watch the match in the stadium as the number of coronavirus cases are increasing every day. Cricket enthusiasts can watch all IPL matches on Star Sports Network and can live stream them at Disney+ Hotstar.

Take a quick look at the probable playing 11 of both sides:

Chennai Super Kings: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Krishnappa Gowtham

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Shimron Hetmeyr, Rishabh Pant (c), Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

