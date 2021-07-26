Shreyas Iyer Plays Football With MS Dhoni, Ranveer Singh and Karan Wahi; Pics Inside

Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was recently spotted with former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. However, this time, it was on a football pitch. The duo recently participated in the all-stars football practice match in Bandra, Mumbai. Iyer also posted a bunch of photographs from their training session on his official Instagram handle. “Ballin’ with these ballers,” Iyer wrote in the caption box of the post.

In the first photograph, Iyer could be seen running forward with the ball as Dhoni and television actor Karan Wahi look at him from behind. In the next two photographs, Iyer could be seen juggling with the ball. In the fifth snap, Bollywood actor Ranveer Kapoor could be seen pulling the Indian cricketer from behind by his kit before giving him a shoulder rub.

The fans of Dhoni, who bid adieu to international cricket last year, were pleased to see their favourite star back in action albeit playing football rather the cricket. And soon, the comment section of the post was filled with ‘Mahi, Mahi’ comments.

“There is MS Dhoni in the background,” wrote a user along with several ‘smiling face with heart eye’ emojis.

“Are you with MSD?” asked another follower.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and Iyer will return to competitive cricket during the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which will kick off on August 19 and will conclude on October 15. In the league’s second leg, 31 games will be played in 27 days in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During the first phase of the marquee event, Dhoni was seen leading his troops from the front as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) consolidated its spot in the first halves of the points table.

On the other hand, Iyer was forced to withdraw from the event due to a shoulder injury. And it will be interesting to see if Delhi Capitals (DC) management will reappoint him as their skipper or they will retain Rishabh Pant.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here