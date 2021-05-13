Shreyas Iyer Provides Update On Recovery from Injury - Watch Video

Injured India batsman Shreyas Iyer provided an update about his recovery process, saying it’s a ‘work in progress’. Iyer posted a video on Twitter captioning it “Work in progress. Watch this space.”

Iyer had suffered a shoulder injury during the first ODI against England in Pune on March 23 when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. He underwent surgery on April 8, promising to comeback in ‘no time’.

“Surgery was a success and with a lion-hearted determination, I’ll be back in no time. Thank you for your wishes,” Iyer had tweeted after the surgery along with a picture from hospital.

The injury ruled Iyer out of the Indian Premier League 2021. Delhi Capitals announced Rishabh Pant as captain in Iyer’s absence. Pant did well, leading DC to the top of the table with six wins in eight matches when the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19 cases inside the bubble.

Iyer will be working to be fit by the time India fix their squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled to be held in October-November. A regular in India’s white-ball teams over the last two years, Iyer is unlikely to be fit by the time they tour Sri Lanka in June for a limited-overs series.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here