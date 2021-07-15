Shreyas Iyer Resumes Practice After a Hiatus; Training Video Goes Viral

There is a piece of good news for the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) as their skipper Shreyas Iyer has returned back to the training. Iyer’s cricket career came to an abrupt halt in March 2021 as the youngster suffered a shoulder injury during the first One Day International of the three-match home series against England.

The injury forced Iyer to undergo surgery and be on a hiatus from the gentlemen’s game for almost four months. The 26-year-old was also ruled out of the ODI series followed by the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, Iyer now has a chance to feature in IPL 2021 as the second half of the league will be played in September and October.

The batsman is trying to race against time to be fit for the remainder of IPL 2021 and stake a claim to regain his position as the skipper of Delhi Capitals. On Wednesday, July 14, Iyer made headlines as he showed signs of his comeback. The batter posted a couple of clips on Instagram Stories where he is practicing in an indoor facility.

The clips proved that Iyer is in fine touch with the willow as the Mumbai-born executed some attractive strokeplay while playing classy shots. The video was widely shared by the fans on social media as they rejoiced the comeback of India’s middle-order batsman ahead of IPL and T20 World Cup 2021.

96 day of recovery and he is back with his weapon . Shreyas Iyer #shreyasIyer pic.twitter.com/uQC0fYYZ9k— Beware of KSGians (Shriya) (@Bewareofksgian) July 14, 2021

Though,the Delhi Capitals batsman was away from the cricket field for a long time, he connected with his fans and followers via social media. Iyer is one of the most active cricketers as he keeps the fans entertained by making some hilarious and trending Reels.

Recently, the 26-year-old shared a reel on his Instagram handle where he warned people to keep their hands off his mobile phone.

The reel sporting a catchy background and superb acting by Iyer fetched a lot of likes and comments.

