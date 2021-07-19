Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out of Lancashire Stint for Royal London Cup

India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of his Lancashire stint for the Royal London Cup as he continues his recovery from a shoulder injury. Iyer was supposed to arrive in Manchester on July 15 and stay for the duration of the month-long group stage, but a shoulder injury he sustained during the home series against England has ruled him out.

“I am gutted to not be able to play for Lancashire this summer, a Club that has such history and ambition. I hope to play at Emirates Old Trafford for Lancashire at some point in the future," Iyer said.

Director of Cricket, Paul Allott said: “We are obviously very disappointed, as we were thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Shreyas to Emirates Old Trafford.

“Ultimately Shreyas’ long-term fitness is of paramount importance and Lancashire Cricket fully respects the decision.

“We wish Shreyas all the best with the remainder of his recovery, and from the conversations which I have had with the player, believe that this is an arrangement he would be keen to revisit again in the future."

Iyer, though, has said he will play the remaining part of IPL 2021 in UAE, adding the Delhi Capitals team owners will decide on captaincy. Iyer had missed the first part of IPL 2021 before it was suspended in May due to COVID-19 cases within team bubbles.

“My shoulder… yes, I think the healing process is done. Now it’s the last stage of achieving strength and range. So that’s going to take about a month and the training is obviously going on. Other than that, I feel, I will be there in the IPL," Iyer told The Grade Cricketer’s YouTube channel.

“I don’t know about the captaincy, it’s in the hands of the owners. But the team has already been doing well and we are on top and that’s what really matters to me. My main aim and goal to lift the trophy which Delhi has never done before."

Rishabh Pant led DC in Iyer’s absence.

