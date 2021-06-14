Shreyas Iyer Shares 3 Pictures, Asks Fans to Choose One Favorite

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer is on road to recovery from his shoulder injury but has been ruled out from the Indian team’s tour to Sri Lanka. The selection committee was in hopes that the cricketer might be fit by then but unfortunately, it did not happen. It came as a big setback for cricket fans, as other big guns will be busy in England for the ICC World Test Championship final followed by 5-test match series against England. Iyer has been advised to take proper rest till he is not fit to play.

The batter has been constantly doing workouts and sharing the same with his fans via his social media handle. Amid the recovery process, he has plenty of time in hand for social media. Recently, the cricketer shared a series of 3 pictures in his latest post on Instagram. And he asked fans to choose one out of the three.

In the first photo, Iyer is seen giving an ‘angry young man’ look. In the second he gives some villain vibes while he looked like an innocent lad in the third.

Fans flooded his comment section with compliments and stated that Iyer is too stylish and handsome. They struggled to find one favorite therefore most of them went with ‘All 3.’ While there were still many who found the last one best of all. “Last one is soo cute,” wrote a user. Appreciating cricketer’s sassy looks several users gave him titles including “Mr. Perfect”, “Handsome Hunk”, and “Handsome Man.”

Fans are wishing to see the star batsman back on the field as soon as possible.

About his injury, Iyer had sustained a shoulder injury during India’s 1st ODI meeting with England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune earlier this year. Owing to the same, he pulled out of the Indian Premier League 2021. On April 8, Iyer underwent surgery therefore he will roughly take four months to get back to full fitness. The cricketer is under the supervision of the medical staff of the Board of Control of Cricket of India (BCCI).

