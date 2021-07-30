Shreyas Iyer Shares Behind the Scenes Post on Social Media, Shows He’s Fit for the Next Assignment

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer was last seen in action during the ODI series against England at home before a shoulder injury ruled him out of a few national and international assignments. Iyer underwent a surgery for a shoulder injury suffered during the limited-overs series against England in April this year. His injury ruled the middle-order specialist batsman out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was cut short and postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19 cases within team bubbles.

The 26-year-old was also ruled out of his Lancashire stint for the Royal London Cup as he continued his recovery from the shoulder injury. He was supposed to arrive in Manchester on July 15 and stay for the duration of the month-long group stage. However, that was ruled and after months of recuperation, the Delhi Capitals captain seems to have recovered well.

On Thursday, Iyer shared an Instagram reel, which shows the Mumbai cricketer pacing around and doing drills for a television commercial. The footage shows the right-handed batsman facing the camera, having fun during breaks, before culminating with him signing a few autographs for a few present at the shooting spot.

“Lights, camera Lights, Camera, Laughter,” with a film camera and a grinning emoji, Iyer captioned his latest post.

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

The video clip has gone viral on the platform as it has received more than 2.67 lakh likes and tons of comments.

The cricketer on Tuesday had shared a few photos from a football match with a star-studded cast that included former India skipper MS Dhoni and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh among others.

“Ballin with these ballers," Iyer captioned the post on the photo-video sharing platform.

See them here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

His post not only went viral, but also garnered a reply from the current Indian captain Virat Kohli. The skipper cheekily wrote, “Count me in next time we’re in town."

“Left Winger," Iyer replied with a tick mark emoji in response to Kohli’s comment. The conversation also garnered a comment from Vijay Shankar as well. “Nice Gary," the TN all-rounder said.

Ahead of the domestic season, Iyer was recently named in the 45-member squad by the Mumbai Cricket Association for a fitness training camp. Which means he will be fully fit to take part in the second-half of the IPL when it resumes next month in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

