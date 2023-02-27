Shreyas Iyer Sings Romantic Song For Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar at Their Sangeet Ceremony - Watch

Ahead of Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur’s marriage with Mittali Parulkar, Shreyas Iyer came up with a heartfelt gesture for the couple.

Ahead of the grand wedding, several cricketers, including Team India skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Shreyas Iyer, attended the couple’s sangeet ceremony on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Iyer also lit up Shardul’s pre-wedding function with his amazing singing performance. Iyer, along with, Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar were spotted on the stage with a mic on Sunday.

The duo sang the chartbuster ‘Kesariya’ track from the movie Brahmastra. The official Twitter handle of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise also shared a video of their singing show.

In the video, Shardul can also be seen showing off his dance moves. “Hamko itna bata de koi, kaise KKR boys pe dil na lagaye koi," the Kolkata-based franchise tweeted.

"𝘏𝘢𝘮𝘬𝘰 𝘪𝘵𝘯𝘢 𝘣𝘢𝘵𝘢 𝘥𝘦 𝘬𝘰𝘪, 𝘬𝘢𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘒𝘒𝘙 𝘣𝘰𝘺𝘴 𝘱𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘭 𝘯𝘢 𝘭𝘢𝘨𝘢𝘺𝘦 𝘬𝘰𝘪!"🥺🎶📽️: @TheTrancer10 | #AmiKKR pic.twitter.com/yvmr7fiawm — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) February 26, 2023

The video went in viral in no time as it has so far garnered more than 79k views on Twitter. Needless to say, social media users were left in awe of Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur’s off-field performances. Here are some reactions.

One Twitter user heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer and wrote, “Superb. Kolkata Knight Riders boys are multitalented, especially Shreyas Iyer.”

Superb..kkr boys are multitalented specially @ShreyasIyer15 🥰❤💜💜— Anwesha Sarkar (@Anwesha6295) February 26, 2023

“Oh my god, they are perfect guys,” wrote another social media user.

Oh my god 🌝 , they are perfect guys ❤— Atasi Sardar (@AtasiSardar5) February 26, 2023

Another person commented, “Mumbai boys chilling! Shardul and Shreyas. Such a vibe.”

'Mum'boys chilling!!Shardul & shreyas Such a vibe🫶— Girish Reddy (@girishreddyt12) February 26, 2023

Coming back to the on-field developments, Shardul Thakur was last seen in action in international cricket during the third T20I match against West Indies earlier this month.

The 31-year-old will now be seen donning the Kolkata Knight Riders jersey in the next edition of the Indian Premier League.

Shardul, who had represented Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League 2022, was traded to Kolkata ahead of the 16th edition of the competition. The Palghar-born has 82 wickets to his name in IPL.

Shreyas Iyer, on the other hand, made a comeback to India side during the second Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the Indian Premier League, Iyer made his captaincy debut for Kolkata Knight Riders last season.

Previously, he had led the Delhi Capitals side in two and a half seasons. Kolkata, under Iyer’s leadership, had finished their last season’s campaign at the seventh spot in the standings.

